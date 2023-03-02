Dog rescued 23 days after being trapped during Turkey earthquake

Play Brightcove video

Watch as rescuers manage to get Alex the husky to safety, 22 days after he was trapped by the earthquake in Turkey

A dog has been rescued from underneath collapsed rubble, 23 days after the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria last month.

The husky - called Alex - was found buried underneath piles of concrete and building debris by rescue teams who were scouting a location to build temporary shelter for quake survivors.

The team heard faint cries from the debris and crawled beneath the rubble in search of the dog.

After an hour and 30 minutes, they pulled out the lucky dog and reunited him with his owner who was at the scene.

Video footage of the rescue showed teams crawling underneath the remains of levelled buildings calling out the dog’s name before a person emerges with the husky in their arms.

Alex appeared shocked and weak in the footage before being given food and water.

The Hatay province where Alex was rescued is one of the areas most devastated by the double earthquakes that rocked parts of southern Turkey and northern Syria on February 6.

More than 50,000 people were killed across Turkey and Syria by the massive quake, which also left millions homeless in frigid conditions.

