Boris Johnson has said he will "find it very difficult" to vote for Rishi Sunak's Brexit deal on Northern Ireland.

The former prime minister raised concerns about the new trading arrangement for Northern Ireland - dubbed the Windsor Framework - saying “this is not about the UK taking back control”.

Mr Johnson admitted making mistakes when negotiating the original Northern Ireland Protocol, which resulted in the DUP walking out of government in protest, but he did not throw his support behind his successor's new deal.

In a Westminster speech, the Uxbridge MP said: “I’m going to find it very difficult to vote for something like this myself, because I believed we should’ve done something very different."

But Mr Sunak's deal has been hailed as a significant breakthrough, with people on all sides of the political spectrum saying it resolves many issues caused by Mr Johnson's.

The Windsor Framework removes all checks on goods flowing from Great Britain to Northern Ireland - which was one of the main problems with the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Mr Johnson accepted blame for that. He said: “I thought those checks would not be onerous since there isn’t that much stuff that falls into that category; most of the goods stay in Northern Ireland,” he said.

He added: “It’s all my fault, I fully accept responsibility.”

The Windsor Framework deals with this problem by creating a 'green lane' for check-free trade from GB to NI and a 'red lane' for goods destined for the Republic of Ireland which will be subject to customs checks.

But it has not removed another major concern held by unionist groups in Northern Ireland: The EU's ability to implement laws there.

Northern Ireland is remaining effectively inside the EU's single market under the agreement, which is considered an advantage held over the rest of the UK, but it means the European laws must still apply.

There are also concerns that the European Court of Justice still remains the ultimate arbiter over trade disputes relating to Northern Ireland.

The Windsor Framework includes a 'Stormont Break', which allows Stormont to block the implementation of any EU laws which cause significant impact, which is designed to ease concerns about Northern Ireland lacking sovereignty.

But Mr Johnson said “this is not about the UK taking back control... this is the EU graciously unbending to allow us to do what we want to do in our own country, not by our laws but by theirs".

The former PM's intervention could prove significant, with many backbench Tories looking to him when deciding whether they will approve the new Windsor Framework in the Commons.

But more significant is what the Democratic Unionist Party thinks - if it does not approve of Mr Sunak's deal it will be viewed as a failure.

The prime minister's main aim with the new deal was to satisfy the DUP, so the party would re-enter a powersharing government with Sinn Fein.

Northern Ireland will remain in political deadlock if the DUP continues its protest, meaning issues like the cost of living will not be tackled by politicians.

And Eurosceptic Tories will not back the deal if the DUP does not, meaning the prime minister would need to rely on Labour votes to get it approved in the Commons.

Mr Sunak has committed to giving Parliament a vote on his deal but has not said when it will come, because Northern Irish parties need time to consider it.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson welcomed “significant progress” even as he warned that “there remain key issues of concern” regarding the deal.

In a statement, he said: "There can be no disguising the fact that in some sectors of our economy EU law remains applicable in Northern Ireland."

He added: "The DUP will want to study the detail of what has been published today as well as examining the detail of any and all underpinning legal texts.

"Where necessary we stand ready to engage with the government in order to seek further clarification, re-working or change as required."

