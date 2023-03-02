Sue Gray, the civil servant who investigated Boris Johnson's government for coronavirus breaches, is set to join the Labour Party as its chief of staff, ITV News understands.

She has quit her role as second permanent secretary at the Cabinet Office to join Sir Keir Starmer as he prepares for next year's general election campaign.

But permanent secretaries are subject to a waiting period of up to two years where their appointment to new roles outside of government could be blocked by the prime minister over a conflict of interest. It is not yet clear whether Rishi Sunak intends to do that.

The Northern Irish civil servant, who has served in government for decades, became a household name after she was asked go carry out the partygate inquiry into Covid rule-breaking on Downing Street.

Her 60 page document revealed highly-damaging details of the Partygate saga and attacked the Number 10 over a "failure of leadership".

Evidence from her report was passed to the Metropolitan Police for their investigation, which eventually led to 126 fines being dished out to 83 individuals.

The report contained several photographs, including images of Mr Johnson and Rishi Sunak and Cabinet Secretary Simon Case at the PM's birthday celebration.

Mr Johnson, his wife Carrie and eventual prime minister Rishi Sunak were fined for attending that event, however Mr Case was not.

Former prime minister Mr Johnson said on Thursday he did not understand the rationale for fining him over that gathering.

Number 10 confirmed she resigned from government with immediate effect on Thursday afternoon.

Labour has hired a "formidable" operator, according to MP Richard Holden, who made described her as "not a pushover" when she was appointed to investigate the government.

She was also once described by BBC Newsnight’s then policy editor as “the most powerful person you’ve never heard of”.

Labour MP Paul Flynn said the civil servant was “deputy God” in a meeting of Parliament’s Public Administration Committee in 2012 when she oversaw the Plebgate inquiry.

She was previously director-general of propriety and ethics in the Cabinet Office from 2012 to 2018.

She oversaw the Plebgate inquiry in 2012 after former chief whip Andrew Mitchell was accused of calling a policeman a “pleb” at the Downing Street gates.

Former Tory MP and Cabinet office minister Oliver Letwin is reported to have said of Ms Gray: “It took me precisely two years before I realised who it is that runs Britain.

"Our great United Kingdom is actually entirely run by a lady called Sue Gray, the head of ethics or something in the Cabinet Office. Unless she agrees, things just don’t happen.”