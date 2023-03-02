Protests gather after at least 43 die in Greece's fatal train disaster

Protestors have clashed with police in Greece over a fatal rail crash that has killed at least 43 people.

Dumpsters were set on fire and stones were thrown at the offices of Hellenic Train in Athens - the company responsible for maintaining the country's railways.

Demonstrations also took place in Thessaloniki and Larissa, near where the disaster occurred.

Many taking part in the protests believe the country's deadliest rail crash was an accident waiting to happen.

Rescuers continued to search late into the night on Wednesday for survivors amid the mangled, burned-out wrecks of two trains that collided in northern Greece.

Smoke rises from trains as firefighters and rescuers operate after a collision near Larissa city, Greece. Credit: AP

The crash threw passengers into ceilings and out the windows, killing 43 and injuring at least 85.

“My head hit the roof of the carriage with the jolt," Stefanos Gogakos, who was in a rear carriage, told state broadcaster ERT. He said windows shattered, showering riders with glass.

“Temperatures reached 1,300 degrees Celsius, which makes it even more difficult to identify the people who were in it,” fire service spokesman Vassilis Varthakoyiannis said.

A man who was trying to ascertain the fate of his daughter, who was on the train, said he had a harrowing phone conversation with her before she was cut off.

“She told me, ‘we’re on fire. ... My hair is burning,’” he told ERT, without giving his name.

Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis accompanied by Transport Minister Kostas Karamanlis at the crash site. Credit: AP

The train was carrying 350 passengers, many of them students returning from raucous carnival celebrations.

Following the crash, authorities have arrested a 59-year-old station master at the train’s last stop, in the city of Larissa.

They did not release the man’s name or the reason for the arrest, but the station master is responsible for rail traffic on that stretch of the tracks.

He was due to appear before a prosecutor on Thursday to be formally charged.

Drone footage captures the extent of the devastating crash

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called the collision “a horrific rail accident without precedent in our country,” and pledged a full, independent investigation.

He said it appeared the crash was “mainly due to a tragic human error,” but did not elaborate.

Transportation Minister Kostas Karamanlis resigned, saying he was stepping down “as a basic indication of respect for the memory of the people who died so unfairly.”

Mr Karamanlis said he had made “every effort” to improve a railway system that had been “in a state that doesn't befit the 21st century.”

Transport Minister Kostas Karamanlis has resigned over the disaster. Credit: AP

But, he added: “When something this tragic happens, it's impossible to continue as if nothing has happened.”

The union representing train workers called for a one-day strike to protest what it said was chronic neglect of Greece’s railways by successive governments.

Athens metro workers also called a 24-hour strike for Thursday, saying they face similar problems as railway employees.

Rescue efforts continue

Emergency workers used cranes and other heavy machinery to move large pieces of the trains, revealing more bodies and dismembered remains.

A crane, firefighters and rescuers operate after the collision in Tempe near Larissa city, Greece. Credit: AP

The operation was to continue overnight, with firefighters proceeding painstakingly through the wreckage.

Rescuer Nikos Zygouris said: “It’s unlikely there will be survivors, but hope dies last.”

Larissa's chief coroner, Roubini Leondari, said 43 bodies had been brought to her for examination and would require DNA identification as they were largely disfigured.

“Most (of the bodies) are young people,” she said. “They are in very bad condition."

Greece’s firefighting service said 57 people remained hospitalised, including six in intensive care.

More than 15 others were discharged after receiving treatment.

More than 200 people who were unharmed or suffered minor injuries were taken by bus to Thessaloniki, 130 kilometres (80 miles) to the north.

Police took their names as they arrived, in an effort to track anyone who may be missing.

A Greek Orthodox priest stands near firefighters as they operate after the collision. Credit: AP

Hellenic Train, which operates all of Greece's passenger and cargo trains, including those that collided, offered its "heartfelt condolences" to the victims' families.

The company belongs to Italy's state railways.

Eight rail employees were among the dead, including the two drivers of the freight train and the two drivers of the passenger train, according to Yannis Nitsas, president of the Greek Railroad Workers Union.

The government has declared three days of national mourning, while flags flew at half-staff outside all European Commission buildings in Brussels.

