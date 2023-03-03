US authorities close area where Julian Sands disappeared over avalanche risk

Authorities in the United States have temporarily closed tourist resorts in the Mount Baldy area of the San Gabriel mountains, California, where Julian Sands went missing, due to the danger of avalanches.

The Mount Baldy resort and popular nearby areas were "temporarily closed" on Monday and would remain that way until further notice, authorities said.

Snow storms have battered the southern Californian region throughout the past week, almost two months on from when British actor Sands was first reported missing after setting out for a hike.

Though no evidence of Sands has yet been found, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s department previously vowed to "bring closure" to his family.

TV and film star Sands is best known for his roles in A Room With A View, Leaving Las Vegas and Warlock, as well as small screen appearances on 24, Smallville and Banshee.

Earlier into the search, authorities used a Recco device, which is able to detect electronics and credit cards, in the hopes of establishing a more exact area in which to focus their efforts.

Searches by both ground and air have been suspended while adverse weather conditions continue.

Angeles National Forest tweeted: "After major snowfall near steep mountainsides, there can be avalanche danger.

"The Mt Baldy area, including the Mt Baldy Resort and nearby popular areas for snow play, will remain temporarily closed until further notice due to avalanche danger."

Last week, the sheriff’s department said the storm meant that further search efforts for Sands would be delayed "for some time".

