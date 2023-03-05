Play Brightcove video

Clashes erupted between protesters and police in Athens on Sunday, following public uproar over Tuesday's train crash which killed 57 people

By Elaine McCallig, ITV News Digital Content Producer

Demonstrators clashed with police in Athens on Sunday as protests continued in the wake of the deadliest train crash in Greece's history.

At least 57 people were killed when a passenger train and a freight train collided north of Athens on Tuesday.

The crash ignited anger over safety standards on the country's railway network.

On Sunday, railway unions organised a protest rally in central Athens attended by about 12,000 people, according to authorities.

Five people were arrested and seven police officers were injured when a group of more than 200 people started throwing pieces of marble, rocks, bottles and firebombs at officers, according to the Athens police department. Police at the scene responded with “limited use of the necessary, appropriate means” - that is, tear gas and stun grenades - and chased suspects along a central avenue in the city, AP reports.

In the north of the country, some 3,000 people attended two protest rallies in Thessaloniki.

Riot police pictured during demonstrations in Athens Credit: AP

It comes as Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis apologised for any responsibility Greece's government may bear for the crash.

In an initial statement on Wednesday, Mitsotakis said the crash resulted from a “tragic human error.”

Opposition parties criticised the remark, accusing the prime minister of trying to cover up the state's role and making the inexperienced stationmaster in the city of Larissa a scapegoat.

The stationmaster is accused of mistakenly guiding the two trains travelling in opposite directions onto the same track, causing the head-on collision.

The stationmaster testified on Sunday before a prosecutor and an examining magistrate in Larissa to answer charges that include several counts of negligent homicide and bodily harm, as well as disruption of transport.

People obverse a minute of silence, during a protest outside the Greek parliament in Athens Credit: AP

“I owe everyone, and especially the victims’ relatives, a big apology, both personal and on behalf of all who governed the country for many years," Mitsotakis wrote on Facebook.

"In 2023, it is inconceivable that two trains move in different directions on the same track and no one notices. We cannot, we do not want to, and we must not hide behind the human error.”

The prime minister promised a swift investigation of the collision and said the new Greek transportation minister would release a safety improvement plan.

Once a new parliament is in place, a commission also will be named to investigate decades of mismanagement of the country’s railway system, Mitsotakis said. He had been expected to announce an election date on Friday but postponed the announcement in the wake of the train disaster.

