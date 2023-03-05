Harry in 'email correspondence' with King’s office over coronation attendance

Play Brightcove video

ITV News' Martha Fairlie explains what we know so far amid reports the Duke and Duchess of Sussex received an invitation to attend the King's coronation

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly been in “email correspondence” with the King’s office over whether they will attend the coronation. Following the publication of Harry’s controversial memoir Spare, it has been unclear whether he and Meghan would be invited to the ceremony on May 6. The Coronation of the King and Queen Consort will take place at Westminster Abbey on the Saturday morning, conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. Tens of thousands of street parties are expected to be staged during the weekend, with people urged to come together across the nation for the Coronation Big Lunch on May 7.

According to reports, Harry has been in contact with Charles’ representatives concerning their attendance. But the duke has said that he would not yet be disclosing whether a decision had been made on his and Meghan’s attendance. A Sussex spokesperson told The Times: “I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation. “An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

It comes just days after the couple were reportedly asked them to "vacate" their home in Windsor.

Prince Harry previously would not commit to attending the coronation during an interview with ITV News' Tom Bradby earlier this year.

In January, when asked how he'd respond if he is invited to Westminster Abbey, Harry would only say: “There is a lot that can happen between now and then.”

He added: "The door is always open. The ball is in their court.

“There is a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it."

