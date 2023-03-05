Patients were evacuated from Croydon University Hospital's emergency department after a fire broke out on Sunday.

All patients and staff are safe and the fire is out, according to the Croydon Health Services NHS Trust.

The alarm was raised at 2:58pm on Sunday afternoon and London Fire Brigade attended the scene.

80 of the patients who were evacuated have been moved to other parts of the hospital, while those who were well enough to go home were discharged.

The A&E department remains temporarily closed.

The NHS Trust advises people in the community who need urgent and emergency care to contact NHS 111 for advice and to be directed to the nearest services available to them.

