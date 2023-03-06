Boris Johnson has put his father Stanley forward for a knighthood as part of his resignation honours list, according to reports.

The Times newspaper reports that the former prime minister, who left office last September, has nominated Stanley Johnson for the honour.

A spokesperson for the Mr Johnson said: “We don’t comment on honours.”

Stanley Johnson has been contacted for comment.

Any honour for Stanley Johnson would raise questions for the former Conservative leader.

The former prime minister faced accusations of cronyism in 2020, after he nominated his brother Jo Johnson for a peerage.

Science Secretary Michelle Donelan said there are “bigger fish to fry”, when quizzed about Stanley Johnson potentially being put forward for a knighthood.

Ms Donelan, told LBC Radio: “I think at this stage it is just speculation.

“Obviously it’s the ex-prime minister’s prerogative to be able to make those types of appointments, but we’ll see if this story is true or not.”

Asked if she would have a problem with the appointment, Ms Donelan said: “I think there are bigger fish to fry, to be honest.”

In 2021, senior Tory MP Caroline Nokes and a journalist publicly accused the Stanley Johnson, a former MEP, of touching them at Conservative party conferences.

Ms Nokes, chairwoman of the Commons Women and Equalities Committee, accused Stanley Johnson of forcefully smacking her on the backside and making a vulgar comment at the Conservative Party conference in 2003.

Stanley Johnson said after that he had “no recollection” of either incident

