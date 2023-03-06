Celebrations for the King's Coronation will kick off in a matter of weeks, treating Brits to a long bank holiday weekend to mark the historic occasion.

The last time the country celebrated a monarch's coronation was in 1953, when the late Elizabeth II was crowned Queen.

Festivities start on Saturday, May 6 and run through to the following Bank Holiday Monday.Many are already busy making plans for street or viewing parties, concerts, charity events and other festivities.

However, for those planning to host a street gathering, there are rules to follow - and a deadline by which plans must be submitted to the council.

Here's everything you need to know about hosting a party.

How do I host my own street party?

Those looking to host their own celebrations can seek help from the council, or join up with their local community and neighbours by setting up a group chat, or using an app to connect with people in the area. Or, you can do it the old fashioned way, and knock on neighbours' doors.

The official Coronation website includes guidance and tips on how to host your own 'Coronation Big Lunch' or street party. It includes ideas for homemade bunting, recipes, children's activity sheets, a music playlist and the official Coronation emblem.

But, before you set about planning your party, you may need to get permission from your local council to do so.

What is the deadline to apply to host a street party?

Each local authority will set their own deadline by which organisers must apply to their local council to host a street event.

A spokesperson for the Local Government Authority told ITV News: “Although there is no national deadline for street party applications ahead of the King’s coronation in May, it’s helpful to give as much notice as possible to ensure sufficient time to deal with any queries or concerns by other road users, and help manage the large volume of applications, alongside regular approval work.”

A Platinum Jubilee street party held in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II. Credit: PA

For those who need to apply for road closures to host the party, the government advises getting in touch with your local council at least six weeks in advance.

But for residents in some boroughs, time is running out to apply.

For example, Greenwich Council has set a deadline of Friday, March 10, while neighbouring Bexley's limit is March 17. Meanwhile, Leeds City Council's deadline is also March 10, while Stockport Council will accept applications four weeks in advance of the event, and Coventry City Council's cut off date is April 6.

To find your council's requirements, enter your postcode on the government website.

Are there any rules for hosting a street party?

Again, it depends largely on the local authority's rules and whether permission for road closure is needed or not.

"For most small parties in quiet streets where you need to close a road, all your council needs to know is where and when the road closure will take place so they can plan around it (for example, so emergency services know)," the government advice states.

Organisers can use a government registration form to inform the council about any coronation events. The council will likely contact you should any further details be required.

According to official guidance, a music licence at a street party will not be needed unless amplified music is one of the main purposes of the event.

Those hosting large events with loud music and alcohol with up to 500 guests on unlicensed premises will likely need to apply for a Temporary Event Notice at a cost of £21.

The government has a comprehensive guide on the rules around street parties here.

The King and Queen Consort attending the 'Big Jubilee Lunch' in Piccadilly, London, June 2012. Credit: PA

How do I find out where street parties are in my area?

Members of the public hosting Coronation parties and celebrations can add event details to this interactive map.

People across the UK will be able to find out about celebrations in their area by searching by postcode, type of event and date, or by zooming in on the map.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said: "Whether you’re hosting a street party, planning a Big Lunch, a screening or activity for the Big Help Out, we want to hear from you.

"This is a fantastic occasion to come together with friends, family and your local community to mark this historic moment."

What is happening on the Coronation weekend?

For those wishing to head out to their local to enjoy the long weekend, the government has announced it will allow pubs, clubs and bars to stay open into the early hours over the Coronation weekend.

Venues across England and Wales will be able to continue serving customers for an extra two hours - from the normal 11pm to 1am - between Friday, May 5 and Sunday, May 7.

Saturday, May 6

Festivities will kick off with the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey, London.

The King and Queen Consort will be crowned in the same location the late Queen Elizabeth II was crowned 70 years ago.

Across the weekend, tens of thousands of Coronation Big Lunches and street parties will be held in the UK and Commonwealth. Big Lunches take place across the UK annually and, according to the government, last year they raised more than £22 million for local charities.

Sunday, May 7

The Coronation Concert, taking place in the grounds of Windsor Castle, will see celebrities, music stars, art performances and a "world-class orchestra" come together in front of a live audience.

Throughout the performance "iconic locations across the UK" will be lit up using projections, lasers, drone displays and illuminations, say the government.

The concert will be broadcast live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.

Bank Holiday Monday, May 8

The Big Help Out will take place, encouraging the public to support and take part in charitable causes. Organisations including The Scouts, Royal Voluntary Service, National Trust and the RNLI have already organised events.

