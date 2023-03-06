Twitter hit by glitch again as users report error messages

Twitter has been hit by glitches again as users reported issues with loading links, images and some saying they were unable to log in.

Users reported being presented with error messages when they attempted to view some images, with others saying links off the site didn't load.

Tweetdeck, the specialised version of the business used to view multiple different feeds at one time, also appeared to be offline.

Elon Musk has cut thousands of staff since he took over the business. Credit: AP

The company, which has experienced an uptick instability and bugs in recent months after Elon Musk cut its staff sharply, said: "Some parts of Twitter may not be working as expected right now. We made an internal change that had some unintended consequences. We’re working on this now and will share an update when it’s fixed."

Last week the website suffered a series of outages around the same time Mr Musk cut even more staff from the platform.

The recent cuts are said to have hit product managers, data scientists and engineers who worked on machine learning and site reliability, which helps keep Twitter’s various features online.

The social media platform now has a workforce of less than 2,000, down from 7,500 when Musk took it over in October.

There was no indication that the outage was related to the latest reported round of sackings.

