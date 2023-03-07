Eddie Izzard has announced a new name that she will now be using alongside her original name.

The comedian and aspiring politician said she has wanted to use the name 'Suzy' since she was 10 years old.

Izzard revealed her new name at a recording of Matt Forde's The Political Party podcast on Monday night.

The 61-year-old, who describes herself as gender fluid, said she would be using the name Suzy in addition to Eddie, rather than instead of.

She said: “There’s another name I’m going to add in as well, which is Suzy, which I wanted to be since I was 10.

"So I’m going to be Suzy Eddie Izzard, that’s how I’m going to roll, so people can choose what they want. They can’t make a mistake, they can’t go wrong.”

The Labour MP-hopeful also pledged to continue with her bid to be elected after an unsuccessful run at being nominated in Sheffield Central.

