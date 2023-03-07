The Russian soldiers who seemingly executed a Ukrainian prisoner of war in a viral video will be tracked down, President Volodomyr Zelenskyy has said.

The footage, which has been circulated on social media, appears to show a uniformed Ukrainian soldier standing and smoking.

The soldier recites Ukraine’s battle cry, “Glory to Ukraine!” then a volley of gunshots hits him, and he falls into a shallow hole dug into the ground. ITV News could not verify the video’s authenticity.Outrage over the video quickly sparked a flurry of social media posts, including by Mr Zelenskyy.

In his nightly video address, the president said: “I want us all together, in unity, to respond to his words: “Glory to the hero! Glory to heroes! Glory to Ukraine!” And we will find the killers.”

According to Ukraine's military, the man is named Timofiy Shadura and had been missing from the city of Bakhmut since February 3.

The image of the soldier moments before his death has already been immortalised in images and artwork online.

The 30th Separate Mechanised Brigade wrote in a statement on Facebook: "The hero's brothers express sincere condolences to his family and loved ones. Revenge will be irreversible."

Ukraine's chief prosecutor has announced a criminal investigation into the alleged execution.In his nightly address, President Zelenskyy also said Ukraine would not retreat from Bakhmut as Russian forces encroached on the devastated eastern city they have sought to capture for six months.

Less than a week ago, an adviser to Mr Zelenskyy said the defenders might give up on Bakhmut and fall back to nearby positions.

But Mr Zelenskyy on Monday chaired a meeting in which top military brass “spoke in favor of continuing the defense operation and further strengthening our positions in Bakhmut”. Later in his nightly video address, the president reported that his advisers unanimously agreed to press on with the fight, “not to retreat” and to bolster Ukrainian defenses.

