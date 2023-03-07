Lewis Capaldi has said postponed this week's shows in Zurich and Milan after coming down with bronchitis. The Scottish singer-songwriter told his fans that a voice specialist in Sweden advised him not to sing for at least three days following his diagnosis.

As a result, Tuesday's show in Zurich, Switzerland has been moved to June 28, while Wednesday's show in Milan, Italy has been moved to May 31.

Capaldi wrote in a statement on Twitter: "Zurich and Milan, I'm absolutely devastated to be typing this. As lots of you know, for the past few nights of tour I've been really struggling with my voice, last night in Stockholm I tried my best to sing through the show even with it feeling really uncomfortable because I was desperate not to let any of you down."

He said the specialist recommended vocal rest "to give me any chance of not damaging my voice and being able to continue touring".

"Hate letting you all down and this is the last thing I want to be writing. Going to be doing everything I can with rest and medication to be ready for Barcelona onwards," Capaldi wrote.

Fans who had already bought tickets for the Zurich and Milan dates will need to present the same tickets for entry to the postponed shows.

Capaldi’s critically acclaimed 2019 debut album, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, emerged as the biggest-selling UK album of both 2019 and 2020.

Last year, his single Someone You Loved overtook Ed Sheeran’s track Shape Of You to become the UK’s most streamed song of all time.

Capaldi is still scheduled to play in Barcelona on March 10, Madrid on March 11, Stuttgart on March 14 and Olympiahalle on March 15.

He will then tour the US and Canada from March 30 to May 23.

