Planned strike action by thousands of rail workers has been suspended by the RMT union after it said it had received a new offer from the employer.

Members of the union at Network Rail had been due to walk out in the latest round of train strikes on Thursday, March 16, with a ban on overtime to follow.

RMT members are still slated to strike on March 16, 18 and 20, and April 1, at 14 train operators, represented by the Rail Delivery Group.

Plans for a Tube strike by London Underground workers on Wednesday, March 15 also remain unchanged.

In recent months, rail unions have been embroiled in a bitter dispute with the government over pay, conditions and jobs.

The RMT, which represents 40,000 workers across Network Rail and 14 train operators, until now has accused employers of refusing to put any new offers on the table.

In a statement the union said: "The RMT National Executive Committee has taken the decision to suspend all industrial action on Network Rail following receipt of a new offer from the employer.

"Further updates will be given on all aspects of the national rail dispute in the coming days."

Network Rail chief executive Andrew Haines said: "We are relieved for our people, passengers and freight customers that industrial action in Network Rail has now been suspended. We look forward to further information on plans for a referendum."

