Crane follows man for a year after he heals its broken leg with mustard

An unlikely friendship has blossomed between a man and a crane after he healed the wild bird's broken leg using mustard and turmeric.

Arif Gurjar found the Sarus crane injured in a field in northern India a year ago and it has never left his side since.

Speaking to ITV News, Mr Gurjar said: "I found him in a field and his leg was injured.

"I got him home and then used home remedies to treat him.

"We thought after treating him he would go away, but he hasn't. He's become my friend."

Videos of the crane flying alongside Mr Gurjar as he rides his motorcycle have been widely shared on social media.

Arif Gurjar found the Sarus crane injured in a field Credit: Arif Gurjar

Sarus cranes are the world's tallest flying birds and tend to pick a mate for life.

There are between 15,000 - 20,000 in India but the species is at risk of extinction, according to the World Wildlife Fund.

The relationship between Mr Gurjar and his new friend has been making headlines across India and beyond, with reporters travelling to the village to meet the famous bird.

Mr Gurjar added that despite the crane being okay with men, the bird is not so keen on its female visitors and he has to stop it from pecking them.

The locals however have become used to their new neighbour.

"They've been seeing him for a while and it's become normal for them," Mr Gurjar said.

"It's the people that come from outside who come here particularly for him."

