Gary Lineker will be given a talking-to by the BBC following a social media post in which he appeared to compare Home Office policy to Nazi Germany.

The Match Of The Day host will be “reminded of his responsibilities" relating to social media by the corporation following a tweet reply he sent on Tuesday.

Lineker commented on a Twitter video put out by Home Secretary Suella Braverman, in which she unveiled government plans to stop migrant boats crossing the Channel.

Announcing the plans in the Commons on Tuesday, Ms Braverman said asylum seekers arriving illegally will be detained without bail or judicial review for 28 days before being “swiftly removed” to their home country or a “safe third country” such as Rwanda.

They face a lifetime ban on returning once deported and will never be allowed to settle in the country or gain citizenship.

“Good heavens, this is beyond awful,” Lineker wrote in response to the Twitter video, setting out the policy by the home secretary.

Responding to the sports broadcaster, another Twitter user described his comment as “out of order”, adding that it was “easy to pontificate when it doesn’t affect you”.

Lineker responded: “There is no huge influx. We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries.

“This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s, and I’m out of order?”

His comments were widely condemned by some Tory politicians, who urged the BBC to take action.

Tory party deputy chairman Lee Anderson wrote: “This is just another example of how out of touch these overpaid stars are with the voting public.

“Instead of lecturing, Mr Lineker should stick to reading out the football scores and flogging crisps.”

Ms Braverman - who admitted there was a more than 50% chance that the Bill may not comply with the European Convention on Human Rights - said Lineker’s comments were disappointing.

She told the BBC: “I’m disappointed, obviously. I think it’s unhelpful to compare our measures, which are lawful, proportionate and – indeed – compassionate, to 1930s Germany.

“I also think that we are on the side of the British people here."

Suella Braverman said the need for reform around illegal immigration was urgent. Credit: PA

A spokesperson for the BBC said: "The BBC has social media guidance, which is published. Individuals who work for us are aware of their responsibilities relating to social media. We have appropriate internal processes in place if required.

"We would expect Gary to be spoken to and reminded of his responsibilities."

It is not the first time that Lineker, who has previously offered his Surrey home to a refugee from Balochistan, a province in Pakistan, has been at risk of falling foul of the broadcaster's impartiality guidelines.

In October, he was found to have breached BBC impartiality rules over a comment he made about the Conservative Party having “Russian donors”.

The BBC said it had upheld a reader complaint made about the Match Of The Day presenter’s tweet from February 23 last year.

Lineker shared an article about Liz Truss, then foreign secretary, urging Premier League teams to boycott the Champions League final in Russia, with the comment: “And her party will hand back their donations from Russian donors?”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know