A new skin treatment that has been hailed as a "huge breakthrough in the vitiligo community" could soon be made available on the NHS.

Ruxolitinib cream, branded as Opzelura, is to be reviewed by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) next month as a treatment for vitiligo in teenagers and adults.

There is no cure for the long-term skin condition and patients who choose to seek treatment have varied outcomes.

Natalie Ambersley, an ambassador for charity Changing Faces, told ITV News: “For years and years, we have been trying to look for a cure or something that will slow down the production of patches on the skin, so I think it will be really welcomed by the community.”

Ms Ambersley, also a director of the Vitiligo Society, added that treatment is a "very personal choice" and many may choose not to seek it and, instead, opt to celebrate their vitiligo.

“There are some people - like myself - who wouldn’t go through treatment again and there are some desperate for treatment because it really affects their day-to-day life," added Ms Ambersley, who developed vitiligo at the age of three.

"Because of the psychological damage that vitiligo can have on people, I definitely think this is a huge breakthrough and should be an option for people who want to explore treatment.”

Consultant dermatologist Dr Bav Shergill agreed that perhaps society shouldn't see vitiligo as something that needs to be medicalised and treated - but for patients who are seeking treatment it is a "pretty good drug" with strong evidence of its efficacy.

What is vitiligo?

Vitiligo is a long-term skin condition that causes areas of skin to lose pigmentation. It results in the affected area turning white or pink and is usually permanent.

The direct cause of vitiligo is not known, but it is thought to be an autoimmune condition. In some cases, the immune system attacks the body's healthy cells and tissue - such as melanocyte skin cells that make melanin - instead of attacking foreign cells.

Vitiligo is a long-term skin condition that is not life-threatening. Credit: Pexels

It can affect any area of the body but is most likely to develop on the face, neck, hands, and in skin creases. It can also develop around hair roots, turning hair white or grey, or cause loss of colour on the lips.

In some cases it can be linked to autoimmune diseases such as hyperthyroidism, while some see a correlation between their vitiligo patches and eczema.

Vitiligo is not life-threatening but some living with it find it stigmatising - particularly so among people of colour - and the psychological impact can be incredibly difficult.

What is ruxolitinib?

Opzelura is the brand name for ruxolitinib cream which is applied topically on areas affected by vitiligo daily.

Ruxolitinib is a "JAK-inhibitor" - a newer type of medication which interferes with signals in the body that cause inflammation. By reducing inflammation, the immune system settles and therefore decreases symptoms.

In trials of the cream, about half of participants saw a 75% improvement in their facial vitiligo after a year of use. Some saw re-pigmentation in just 24 to 52 weeks of use.

Reported side-effects were acne and itching at the application site, and swelling of the nasal passages and throat.

Ruxolitinib cream has proven to be effective in trials. Credit: AP

In a stronger tablet form, ruxolitinib is also used as a targeted treatment for some blood cancers, which carries much more serious side effects. In a topical cream form it was also found to be effective in treating eczema.

The cream was approved in the US by its Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in July 2022 for people aged 12 and over with non-segmental vitiligo.

In February, the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommended the approval of the cream for the same purposes - bringing it one step closer to approval across the EU.

Consultant dermatologist Dr Bav Shergill said the cream would be a welcome addition as vitiligo has fairly limited treatment options.

"It may be that this particular drug isn’t the ultimate answer but at least it can certainly improve vitiligo in some patient groups," he told ITV News.

Dr Shergill pointed out that JAK-inhibitors "don’t have the side effects of steroids but in some cases they can be almost as effective, which is something to celebrate.”

Will it be approved in the UK?

Regulatory body, NICE, is reviewing ruxolitinib as a treatment for non-segmental vitiligo (the most common type where symptoms appear on both sides of the body as symmetrical patches) in people aged 12 and over. The review is to begin in mid-April 2023.

If NICE approves the use of ruxolitinib on the NHS - a process which can take months - it will also need to be approved by the drug regulator, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), to be sold or prescribed in the UK.

NICE does not cover Scotland, as the devolved nation has its own regulatory body.

This means that, should Opzelura be approved, it will still be several months before it will be available for prescription or sale.

Living with vitiligo

For Natalie Ambersley, she has "never known life without vitiligo" and described her younger years as "awful."

Dermatologist Dr Shergill questioned whether vitiligo is something that should be treated. as people with the condition are otherwise fit and well.

“It’s a pretty good drug but there are two aspects to this," he explained.

“One is, should we learn to treat vitiligo? Albeit only a certain group of patients will respond and you don’t get 100% in every patient so it’s not a miracle cure by any means.

“However, the flip side is, should we be learning to just live with our vitiligo and supporting those patients? Are we medicalising something which is an autoimmune condition, which is a bit mysterious and is difficult to treat - but should we perhaps be looking at supporting those individuals rather than just saying you’ve got a problem let’s medicalise it and treat it?”

“It’s more apparent in people of colour than it is in Northern Europeans… There’s this cultural stigmatisation, it’s a very apparent condition when your skin is, say brown or darker brown. It’s a lot more stigmatising to have that colour mismatch than in a say, a fair skinned, blue eyed Northern European person - not to say it isn’t disfiguring for them too."

“Historically, if you had leprosy, for example, you could present with pale patches of the skin. Often people are worried about catching vitiligo - you don’t catch vitiligo- it’s an autoimmune condition - but you wonder whether these ideas or tropes from many, many hundreds of years ago are still kind of there?

"It’s a tricky one to be honest. But I like the idea that there are more treatment options”.

