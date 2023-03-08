Play Brightcove video

ITV New US Correspondent went to Florida to speak to Florida voters about the state's governor and likely Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis.

The security at Books-a-Million in Brandon, Florida, was absurdly tight for a simple book signing. But the man putting his autograph in copies of his tome "The Courage to be Free" was no ordinary author.

Ron DeSantis is the governor of the Sunshine State and many here think he’ll be the next incumbent of the White House. But there is an awfully long way to go before that happens in November 2024. For now, he’s getting his message and agenda out in any way he can.

For Robin and Jeffrey Stone, this was a chance to meet their hero. As we queued in the warmth of the Florida spring, they told me that he was the best candidate to protect America. They regularly watch Fox News and firmly believe Donald Trump won the last election. Now they feel it’s time the Republican Party picked someone who can pursue Trump style policies without the drama and legal jeopardy of the 45th president.

Former president Donald Trump - likely to be DeSantis's biggest rival to the Republican presidential nomination - also lives in Florida. Credit: AP

As we waited, a staff member from the book shop reminded us there would be no filming or photographs inside, at all. Security officers waved metal detectors across all who came through the doors.

Once inside the welcome air conditioning of the shop, I saw the line snaked around the book shelves, but was moving briskly enough. In the centre, at a desk, sat Ron DeSantis, scribbling his signature in each copy and briefly exchanging pleasantries.

Finally I reached the front and introduced myself as a British journalist. I said once I’d read his book I’d like to interview him. He beamed back, and passed my business card to his assistant and said they’d have a look. I don’t hold out much hope though.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...

His "press conferences" have been tightly choreographed with only the most sympathetic right-wing outlets like Fox, News Nation, OAN and News Max allowed to ask a question. The few sit-down interviews he has given have generally been with Murdoch-owned papers such as the Times or New York Post. The strategy for now is clear: reiterate the message, stay focused and avoid scrutiny.

Eventually though, if he does declare his candidacy, he’ll have to face not just the press, but other Republican candidates in a series of debates. As we’ve seen in the past these can be bruising encounters, especially when Donald Trump is involved.

Answering awkward questions from correspondents like me might seem like a walk in the park, compared with the trial by fire to which he is about to submit himself.