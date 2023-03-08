By Daniel Boal, ITV News Multimedia Producer

American sporting officials have given the green light to the Power Slap League, a new sport that involves competitors standing with their hands behind their back waiting to absorb a brutal slap to the face.

Backed by UFC President Dana White as the next big thing in combat sports, the league has been slammed by critics who believe it is dangerous and 'stupid'.

When slapped some fighters barely move, while others stumble backward or fall to the floor.

Some are knocked out completely.

The sport initially gained popularity through viral videos of slap-fighting showdowns in Eastern Europe, which showcased men continuing to absorb slaps even as their faces swelled up to twice their usual size.

The competitors stand rigidly upright with their hands behind their backs, waiting to absorb a brutal slap to the face. Credit: AP

Experts have warned that the practice carries a heavy risk of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a degenerative brain disease caused by repeated blows to the head.

The condition, which is sometimes experienced by former rugby players, NFL players, boxers and martial artists, can lead to dementia.

While Mr White touts the safety record of the UFC, critics say that slap fighting could be dangerous due to the full force of the blow each time.

The UFC boss argues that slap fighting is safer than boxing or mixed martial arts because each contestant usually takes only three blows per bout, and there is no sparring in slap fighting.

What is CTE?

Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) is a brain condition thought to be linked to repeated head injuries and blows to the head.

Early symptoms include mood changes, such as depression, suicidal thoughts, personality changes and behaviour changes, such as aggression and mood swings.

Advanced symptoms include short-term memory loss. Confusion, such as getting lost or not knowing what time of day it is, difficulties with planning and organisation, and problems with movement.

CTE cannot be cured, but medicines and other treatments can help ease symptoms.

Chris Nowinski, co-founder and chief executive of the Concussion Legacy Foundation, called slap fighting “one of the stupidest things you can do.”

He added: “There’s nothing fun, there’s nothing interesting and there’s nothing sporting.

“They’re trying to dress up a really stupid activity to try to make money.”

Mr White however has remained committed to bringing the sport into the mainstream and believes it will follow a similar trajectory as mixed martial arts.

UFC boss Dana White believes the league will be the next big thing in combat sports. Credit: AP

Mr White says he realised there could be a market for the sport in the US when he saw the millions of YouTube views of slap fighting videos from Eastern Europe.

Three qualifying events have already taken place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, with champions being crowned in four weight classes.

Power Slap fights are typically three to five rounds, with fighters taking turns hitting each other in the face with an open hand.

Fighters can earn up to 10 points based on the effectiveness of the slap and the defender’s reaction.

The fights can end in a decision, knockout, technical knockout or disqualification, and all slaps are subject to video review.

The Power Slap League has not disclosed how much it pays fighters, but participants are compensated for every match and can also earn bonuses. However, critics argue that slap fighters don’t make enough money to justify the risk of injury.

