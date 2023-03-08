Why are Georgians protesting against a 'Russia-style' law?

Protests have erupted across Georgia in response to a law restricting the presence of foreign-funded organisations in the country, which critics say will limit their civil rights and democratic freedoms.

Tear gas and water cannons were used outside of parliament in the capital of Tbilisi on Tuesday as protesters threw stones and petrol bombs at police.

The law has received initial approval within the country's parliament but has been harshly criticised by opposition parties and the president.

Why are Georgians protesting?

For days, thousands of people have been protesting in Tbilisi against the law, with fights even breaking out among lawmakers.

In a statement, the interior ministry said people on both sides had been injured in what it called an extremely violent protest.

The ministry said 66 people had been detained over the hours-long clashes, injuries have been reported on both sides.

Police were out in force in response to the protests. Credit: AP

Thousands of people, some waving EU and Ukrainian flags, stood outside Parliament and listened as speakers denounced the law.

Some see the law as similar to one passed in Russia, which has been used by the Kremlin to clamp down on NGOs and foreign media organisations.

Protesters shouted "no to the Russian law" and "you are Russian" at politicians inside the legislature.

Russia is viewed as an enemy by many Georgians after Moscow backed separatists in the breakaway Georgian regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia in the 1990s.

"The law is Russian as we all know... we don't want to be a part of the ex-Soviet Union, we want to be a part of the European Union, we want to be pro-West," one protester told Reuters news agency.

Why is the law so controversial?

The law would require media outlets and nongovernmental organisations that receive more than 20% of their funding from foreign sources to register as "agents of foreign influence."

In Georgia, as well as in Russia, the term 'foreign agent' holds negative connotations and often means spy.

In Russia, a foreign agent law is often used to shut down organisations and news outlets that report voices critical of the government.

The protests have been going on for days. Credit: AP

Passing the law would see Georgia join a list of undemocratic and authoritarian post-Soviet states such as Belarus, Tajikistan and Azerbaijan that have copied the Russian law on restricting the activities of NGOs.

If passed the government will have the power to marginalise and discredit independent organisations that get a sizable amount of funding from abroad.

A majority of the Georgia population as well as almost all political parties say they believe their country's future lies in the EU.

Supporters of the EU have said it will take them a step back towards achieving candidate status.

The EU has a long list of requirements around democracy, civil rights and media freedoms that all nations must meet before a country can join the bloc.

Khatia Dekanoidze, a member of the opposition National Movement Rally, told parliament: "Everyone should understand that saving our country, saving our young generation, saving our future lies only through the European path."

Georgia’s president, Salome Zurabishvili, has said she would veto the bill, but its authors say it’s needed for the transparency of the work of entities financed by representatives of foreign states.

Parliament can override presidential vetoes.

In a video she shot with New York’s Statue of Liberty visible in the background, Ms Zurabishvili supported the protesters.

She said: "I am standing in New York, and behind me is the Statue of Liberty. This is is a symbol for which Georgia has always fought, for which we have come to this day. I am with you, because today you represent free Georgia.

"Georgia, which sees its future in Europe and will not give anyone the right to take this future. This law must be abolished in any form."

Ms Zurabishvili is an independent politician but was backed by the ruling Georgia Dream party in the 2018 election but fell out with them during the 2020-2021 political crisis.

Georgia Dream has said it sees the country's future in Europe and has officially adopted a pragmatic approach to relations with Russia.

But in the past few years, it has been accused of corruption and pulling away from the west in favour of being part of Russia's sphere of influence.

Speaking in Berlin earlier on Tuesday, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Garibashvili reaffirmed his support for the law, saying the proposed provisions on foreign agents met "European and global standards".

What has the rest of the world said?

Government and international organisations have voiced concern over the draft law, saying it runs against Georgia’s democratic development.

The European Union has warned Georgia that by adopting this law it would harm its prospects of ever joining the bloc.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the draft law was a "very bad development" for the country and could seriously affect its ties with the EU.

The US, which supports Georgia's plan to become closer to Europe, was also critical of the law.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said the United States was deeply concerned and troubled about a law that "would strike at some of the very rights that are central to the aspirations of the people of Georgia".The US embassy issued a statement describing Tuesday's vote as a "dark day for Georgia's democracy".

It added that parliament's advancing "of these Kremlin-inspired laws was incompatible with the people of Georgia's clear desire for European integration and its democratic development".