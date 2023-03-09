Israeli authorities say three injured in shooting in Tel Aviv

Police say a Palestinian gunman opened fire on a crowded street in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Thursday, wounding three people, before he was shot and killed.

The shooting came hours after an Israeli military raid killed three Palestinian militants in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli officials said the Tel Aviv shooting occurred on a popular road filled with shops and restaurants.

An image on social media showed what was believed to be the attacker standing in the middle of the road as he pointed a pistol.

A separate video appeared to show the attacker trapped in an alley as several armed Israelis stood around the corner.

In the clip, a man could be heard shooting "close the window" to a resident. As the suspect ran out of the alley, he was shot multiple times.

One of the three shot remained in a critical condition, authorities said on Thursday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in Rome at the time of the incident, said the government was working to "strengthen the security forces and the police who are fighting terrorists this night and every night".

Earlier on Thursday, three Palestinian militants were killed in a shootout with Israeli troops in the northern West Bank.

Security forces said they raided the village of Jaba to arrest suspects wanted for attacks on Israeli soldiers in the area.

The suspects opened fire on Israeli troops, who shot back and killed three people, all affiliated with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group, police said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the men as Sufyan Fakhoury, 26, Nayef Malaisha, 25 and Ahmed Fashafsha, 22, and said they were shot by Israeli fire during the military operation. A fourth man was hospitalised with a bullet wound to the head, authorities added.

The Jaba militant group, a fledgling militia of young Palestinians who have taken up arms against Israel's occupation, said members opened fire and hurled explosive devices at security forces.

Residents said Israeli troops killed members of the group, who had been recently incarcerated by Israel and carried out a shooting attack at a nearby checkpoint.