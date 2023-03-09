Play Brightcove video

When asked “do you stand by what you said in your tweet?”, Lineker replied “of course”

Gary Lineker has said he stands by his tweet that criticised the Government’s migrant policy and does not fear getting suspended from his presenting role at the BBC.

Mr Lineker was responding to a Home Office video of the home secretary talking about her Illegal Immigration Bill, which will force detention on virtually everyone who enters the UK illegally and make it impossible for most to claim asylum.

In the video, Ms Braverman said "enough is enough. We must stop the boats" when referring to migrants crossing the English Channel, adding that the UK was being "overwhelmed" by asylum seekers.

Mr Lineker told reporters “yes I would like to say something, very good morning to you” as he walked to a waiting car outside his London home on Thursday morning.

As he walked round the back of the car, he said “no” when asked if he fears suspension over his tweets. Then as he climbed into the rear passenger seat, he responded to a reporter asking if he has spoken to the BBC, saying: “I’m always talking to the BBC.”

Asked if he had spoken to the director-general, he said, after a pause, “yeah” before adding “he said… well we chat often”.

Before closing the door, he was asked if he regretted his tweet, responding “no” and asked if he stood by it he said “course”.

On Wednesday, the Home Secretary told ITV’s Good Morning Britain (GMB) she was "very disappointed" by his comments.

Ms Braverman added: "Equating our measures - which are lawful, necessary and fundamentally compassionate - to 1930s Germany is irresponsible and I disagree with that characterisation."

