The royal family’s official website has been updated to reflect the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children’s new titles, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said the decision to use the titles had been “settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace”.

"The children's titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became monarch.

“This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace,” the spokesperson said.

Harry and Meghan’s youngsters became a prince and princess on the accession of their grandfather the King six months ago, but the Sussexes publicly used Lili’s title for the first time on Wednesday when announcing their daughter’s christening.

Archie and Lilibet are now listed on royal.uk’s line of succession page as Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex.

Previously they were Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor.

The siblings are sixth and seventh in line to the throne.

It is understood Lili’s title of princess and Archie’s title as a prince will be used in formal settings, but not in everyday conversational use by the couple.

Harry and Meghan are understood to be keen to not deny their children their birth-right, but to allow them the chance to decide for themselves when older whether to drop or keep using the titles.

The christening took place privately at the Sussexes’ home in California.

It was the first time Lili has been publicly referred to as Princess.

She became a princess when her grandfather the King acceded to the throne.

