Several people have been killed in a shooting at a church in the northern German city of Hamburg, according to local media reports.

According to Hamburg police, a shot was fired in a church in the Grob Borstel district of the city on Thursday evening, killing an unconfirmed number of people and leaving several more seriously injured.

German authorities say one or more people opened fire, with officers stating on Twitter that they are currently at the site with a "large contingent of forces."

Police added that there is currently no information on the motive, and asked the public not to share assumptions or rumours.

