Sharon Stone says she lost custody of son because of Basic Instinct scene

Actor Sharon Stone has said her famous scene in Basic Instinct harmed her bid for primary custody of her son.

On the Table for Two podcast, Stone spoke about the legal battle for her son Roan, who she adopted with her then-husband Phil Bronstein.

The award-wining actor alleged: “When the judge asked my child – my tiny little boy: ‘Do you know your mother makes sex movies?’

"Like, this kind of abuse by the system – that I was considered what kind of parent I was, because I made that movie.”

Stone was referencing her portrayal of Catherine Tramell in the 1992 erotic thriller Basic Instinct. At one point in the film, Tramell parts her legs to reveal her genitals while sitting on a chair.

“People are walking around with no clothes on at all on regular TV now and you saw maybe like a 16th of a second of possible nudity of me – and I lost custody of my child,” she told podcast host Bruce Bozzi. “Are you kidding?”

Stone said she was admitted to hospital with heart problems after she lost her son. ("It literally broke my heart.")

Sharon Stone in the famous leg-crossing scene.

The Basic Instinct role also hindered her romantic life, Stone said, adding “I sort of think men didn’t want to date a woman that other men thought of like that.”Stone gained international recognition with Basic Instinct, but she told Mr Bozzi she felt "humiliated" when her name was read out at the 1993 Golden Globes and some of her peers laughed.

She said: "It was horrible...Does anyone have any idea how hard it was to play that part? How gut-wrenching? How frightening?

"To try and carry this complex movie that was breaking all boundaries and everyone was protesting against, and the pressure. I auditioned for it for nine months.

"They offered it to 13 other people and now you’re laughing at me. I just wanted to crawl into a hole.”

Along with Roan, Stone has two other adopted children, Laird and Quinn.Her most famous movies include Basic Instinct, Albert Brooks’ The Muse, Jim Jarmusch’s Broken Flowers, and The Laundromat, a Steven Soderbergh film released in 2019.