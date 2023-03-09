Snowstorms and high winds are expected to cause serious travel disruption across large swathes of Britain after the coldest March temperature in more than a decade was recorded overnight.

The Met Office has issued two amber warnings for “strong winds bringing blizzard conditions” and up to 16in (40cm) of snow for an area stretching from Stoke-on-Trent to Durham, and North Wales.

“Significant disruption” to transport, power lines and phone network coverage is likely in the regions covered by the warnings.

The amber “snow” alert for England lasts for 21 hours from 3pm on Thursday and covers major cities including Liverpool, Sheffield, Bradford and Leeds.

Over Wales, the amber “snow and ice” warning is in place from noon until 9am on Friday, stretching from the north coast to Radnorshire.

Met Office forecasters said this was also the lowest March temperature seen in the UK since 2010, when minus 18.6C was recorded at Braemar in Aberdeenshire.

For Thursday, forecasters have predicted daytime temperatures in the low single figures and sub-zero temperatures overnight for much of the UK, with slightly warmer conditions in the south.

A yellow warning for “heavy snow” also covers a large area between Glasgow and Birmingham until 2pm on Friday, while a second yellow warning for snow and ice is in place over the Scottish Isles until 10am on Thursday.

Ahead of expected delays, National Highways has warned drivers in the West Midlands and the East of England not to travel unless their journey is essential.

RAC Breakdown said there was “an increase in breakdowns” in a zone stretching west from London along the M4 corridor and into Wales.

Cars driving through snow on the the M5 motorway near Taunton. Credit: PA

Rod Dennis, from RAC, said: “We’re continuing to monitor the weather situation closely, but with further snow expected over the next few days there is still the potential for some significant disruption to journeys.

“Even a little snow and ice can make roads treacherous, so we’re advising everyone who does set out to proceed extremely cautiously.

“We’re also conscious that there will be a large number of new drivers who may never have experienced snow on the roads before, so we urge them to take particular care and drive well within the speed limit to give themselves plenty of time to react should the vehicle in front run into difficulty.”

Mr Dennis advised motorists venturing out to prepare for their journeys by packing warm clothes and blankets, sturdy footwear, food and drink, and a portable phone charger.

Snow falls around the Beatles statue at Pier Head in Liverpool. Credit: PA

The Environment Agency, meanwhile, has issued five alerts for locations on the south coast of England, and for residents between Putney Bridge and Teddington Weir along the River Thames in London, where flooding is “possible”.

Natural Resources Wales has given two similar warnings for the North Wales coast, along with the Lleyn Peninsula and Cardigan Bay coastline.

The Met Office has said an Arctic air mass from the north meeting mild air from the south is causing the turbulent weather over central areas.

