By Lewis Denison, ITV News Westminster Producer

Men are still regularly killing women, lessons are not being learned and warm words are no longer enough to stop them.

That's what Jess Phillips told the House of Commons when reading the names of 107 women who were killed by a man or where a man was the principle suspect in the past 12 months.

The Birmingham Yardley MP reads the 'Counting Dead Women' list each year on International Women's Day to highlight the prevalence of violence against women - but society is still not changing.

There have been more than 100 women on the list every year since campaigner Dr Karen Ingala Smith began compiling it over a decade ago.

The clamour for change has been huge in recent years, with massive women's rights protests taking place, particularly following the murder of Sarah Everard by a police officer in 2021, but the list continues to grow.

As bereaved families and campaigners stood in silence for the speech, the MP said: "The families and the Killed Women campaign, who join us here today, would want me to make clear that lessons are not being learned. Warm words are no longer enough.

“We honour these women not by reading out their names, not by doing any of the promises that happen in this place, we honour them with deeds not with words.”

MP Jess Phillips reads a list of the women killed in the past year where a man was the principle suspect

Thanks to the Femicide Census, "killed women are no longer just a name recorded in a local paper", Ms Phillips told MPs, and this year's list contains women whose "brutal killings have become household names".

Some of those high-profile killings include that of Elle Edwards, who was shot at a pub in the Wirral, and headteacher Emma Pattison who was killed by her husband along with their daughter.

But there are dozens of names on the list who may have remained anonymous, if not for the work of Dr Ingala Smith. The youngest female killed was 15 and the oldest was 92.

Ms Phillips urged the government to publish the "long overdue sentencing review in domestic homicide" and questioned why femicide is currently not mentioned in domestic abuse strategy.

She said action is needed to fix society, not words, because every International Women's Day people hope "next time it will be different. It never is".