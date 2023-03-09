Play Brightcove video

Host Jimmy Kimmel reveals the Oscars new-look 'Champagne' carpet, ahead of the 95th Academy Awards.

The Oscars red carpet was rolled out for the 2023 annual awards, only to reveal the iconic scarlet rug is actually 'Champagne' in colour this year.

It is the first time The Academy have broken away from tradition since 1961, according to US TV channel ABC, and given the carpet a muted transformation.

Host Jimmy Kimmel was on hand outside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood for the big reveal on Wednesday ahead of the 95th Academy Awards.

Crew members roll out the carpet outside the Dolby Theatre on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in preparation for Sunday's 95th Academy Awards. Credit: AP

The popular comedian, who has presented The Oscars three times since 2018, joked with the crowds: "I'm excited, mostly about the carpet.

"This carpet is so beautiful, it's a remnant, we got it for a very good price down town.

"I think this is great, people have been asking is there going to be any trouble this year, is there going to be any violence, and we certainly hope not.

"But if there is, I think the decision to go with a champagne carpet, rather than a red carpet shows how confident we are that no blood will be shed."Kimmel's joke was referring to last year's Oscars scandal, when actor Will Smith leapt up on stage and slapped presenter Chris Rock, in the face.

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars last year. Credit: AP

Smith appeared to take offence to a gag Rock made about his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith's short haircut.

The Magic Mike XXL star and Red Table Talk host, has previously spoken about her struggles with alopecia and said it is what prompted her to shave her head.

Referring to Pinkett Smith’s buzzcut, Rock said: “Jada, can’t wait for GI Jane 2”.

Smith appeared to be laughing at the joke but stopped when he saw his wife rolling her eyes.

Smith then walked up on stage and appeared to hit Rock before returning to his seat and shouting twice: “Keep my wife’s name out of your f****** mouth.”

While it has not been confirmed whether Kimmel's joke about bloodshed on the carpet has a hint of truth, the Oscars bosses have briefly addressed the new look.

Academy CEO Bill Kramer said the arrivals line will get a more "lux" look with red drapes on all sides and a Champagne-colored carpet instead of the usual red.

ITV News has contacted The Academy for further information.

The Oscars 2023 will be held on March 12 - US time.

Viewers in the UK can watch the ceremony live on Sky Showcase and streaming service NOW TV on Monday March 13 from midnight until 3am.

