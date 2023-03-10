By Lewis Denison, Westminster Producer

France and the UK have not been good neighbours in recent years; there was Brexit, fish wars, AUKUS, the small boats crisis and Liz Truss - but Rishi Sunak seems to have thawed the icy relationship.

The prime minister has beem in Paris for the first UK-France summit between leaders of the two neighbours and their senior ministers in five years.

The bromance between Mr Sunak and Emmanuel Macron - which blossomed on the sidelines of international events, such as COP27 in Egypt - is continuing at the Élysée Palace with a huge display of unity on show.

On route to the meeting he said it has "been great" getting to know Mr Macron since becoming prime minister and he will "strengthen the relationship".

Ahead of their meeting the PM said the "deep history" between the two nations means that a "firm partnership between the UK and France is not just valuable, it is essential".

He added: "It is vital that we fortify the structures of our alliance so we are ready to take on the challenges of the future."

And considering how far relations had sunk, it's no surprise the PM is keen to get things back on track.

What went wrong between France and the UK?

France and the UK haven't always been the best of friends - they've fought various wars including two which lasted over 100 years - but they were allies in both World Wars and sought to maintain good ties since then.

Of course there were various disagreements in the following years, including arguments about the direction of the European Union and what to do about Saddam Hussain in the run up to the Iraq war.

Brexit, however, appears to have been the catalyst for reopening the old rivalry.

Since the UK voted to leave the European Union, Emmanuel Macron has had to deal with four different British prime ministers after assuming office in 2017, and each has had a different stance on France.

Theresa May appeared to want a good relationship with her French counterpart but the impasse over how the UK would leave the EU made that difficult.

The last UK-France summit between leaders and senior ministers was in 2018. Credit: AP

She was the last UK leader to meet Mr Macron until Mr Sunak's visit, but she was unable to change his hardline approach to the UK in Brexit negotiations.

Mr Macron urged the leaders of EU nations to maintain their tough approach to Brexit and there were rumours that he wanted to make the UK suffer for voting to leave.

Less than a year later Boris Johnson took over and things appeared to go from bad to worse.

Boris Johnson

Mr Johnson was elected prime minister to "get Brexit done" and his maverick approach did not go down well across the English Channel.

He was accused by social media users of showing disrespect to President Macron when he put his foot on a table during their meeting at the Elysee Palace while Mr Johnson was seeking to convince European leaders about his approach to Brexit in 2019.

Boris Johnson was accused of being disrespectful when putting his foot on Emmanuel Macron's table, however the president appeared unfazed. Credit: AP

Fights with Mr Macron littered his premiership.

'Donnez-moi un break' - AUKUS

Mr Johnson was quick to claim he eventually 'got Brexit done' at the end of 2020 and the first major disagreement came months later when the UK annoyed France with by signing a security agreement with Australia and the US.

The trilateral security partnership aimed at confronting China led Australia to scrap a £90 billion submarine contract with France. The French were not happy about the way Britain went about agreeing the AUKUS security deal.

A French diplomat said his country had been "stabbed... in the back". Mr Johnson hit back in French, saying the country should get a grip and give him a break.

Asked about the backlash, Mr Johnson said: "I just think it’s time for some of our dearest friends around the world to prennez un grip [get a grip] about this and donnez-moi un break [give me a break]."

The pair spoke on the phone shortly after and Number 10 said they agreed to "continue working closely together around the world" - but the next rift was already bubbling under the surface.

Fish wars

One of the biggest points of contention between the UK and France following Brexit was a disagreement over fishing, with both sides struggling to agree on rights in European waters.

Mr Johnson sent two Royal Navy patrol boats to protect Jersey after French fishermen threatened a blockade on the island's ports.

The UK and Jersey then turned down applications from dozens of French boats to fish in their waters in what Paris said was a breach of Britain’s post-Brexit trade deal with the EU.

France then threatened to cut off the energy it supplies to Jersey and spark a trade war by imposing costly new bureaucracy for truck drivers going between France and the UK.

A British trawlerman was detained in France amid the dispute, despite claiming to have been fishing legally in French waters.

Small boats

One of the supposed great prizes of Brexit was the UK's new ability to control immigration, however this proved difficult because leaving the EU meant the UK was no longer part of an agreement which previously allowed it to return migrants to the nation they'd left.

Mr Johnson was keen for France to play a more active role in stopping small boats from crossing the Channel by increasing patrols on French beaches and by urging Mr Macron to accept returned migrants.

Mr Macron urged the prime minister "to refrain from exploiting a tragic situation for political ends" after 27 migrants died in the Channel in November 2021.

But Mr Johnson angered Mr Macron by writing him a letter, which he posted on Twitter, urging France to step up and prevent further tragedy.

The French leader said the letter was "unacceptable", telling a press conference in Rome: "I am surprised by methods when they are not serious. One leader does not communicate with another on these questions on Twitter, by public letter… No, No."

Liz Truss

The UK's shortest serving prime minister managed to make things worse, before she even entered Number 10.

On the campaign she was asked at an event whether she viewed Mr Macron as a friend or foe, to which she replied “the jury is out”.

It was viewed as a short-sighted remark designed to win votes from Conservative members in order to become prime minister, but it did not go down well in France.

Mr Macron suggested the two nations would have "serious problems" if the UK leader could not tell whether its neighbour was friend or foe.

“It’s never good to lose your bearings in life,” the French president said when asked about the remarks in an interview with Politico.

“We live in a complicated world, you have more and more illiberals, authoritarian democracies, destabilising powers.

“If we are not able to tell between France and the UK whether we are enemies or friends - the terms are not neutral - we are heading towards serious problems.

“For sure I say the British people - the nation that is the United Kingdom - is a friend, a strong and allied nation, whatever its leaders.”