Charlie Mackesy on his Oscar nomination, literary success and lockdown reading

On Unscripted, Oscar-nominee, writer and illustrator Charlie Mackesy joins Nina Nannar.Charlie reflects on writing his book, The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse and his short animated film which has been nominated for an Oscar. The pair discuss his illustrations, words of wisdom and kindness which formed his international best seller.We also hear about other Oscar nominations, what it was like for him to rub shoulders with Hollywood's A-listers and the overall impact his book had on so many during lockdown.

Unscripted is ITV News' arts and entertainment podcast, brought to you by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar. In each episode, Nina speaks to a leading name from the world of arts and entertainment.

Her guests talk about their life and work, plus Nina asks them where they see themselves in five years.