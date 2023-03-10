Everything you need to know as Boots cuts Advantage Card points earned per pound

By Wedaeli Chibelushi, ITV News Multimedia Producer

Boots is to cut the number of points its loyalty card holders can earn per pound, but it will also offer discounts on thousands of own-brand products.

ITV News outlines the upcoming changes and the reasons behind them.

What will change?

From May, Boots Advantage Card holders will earn 3p worth of points for every £1 spent. Currently, they earn 4p.

However, card holders will also be able to claim a 10% discount on over 6,000 of the health and beauty retailer's own-brand products. Boots said eligible products will be highlighted in store and online.

Additionally, customers will save on hundreds of products with its Price Advantage scheme. Price Advantage gives Boots card holders exclusive access to lower prices on certain products.

Why has Boots made these changes?

Boots said the changes were in response to customer feedback.

It said: "We understand that more customers are looking at access instant savings, so offering 10% off our Boots own brand range will give even more opportunities to save.

"We understand that many customers still love saving up their points for big purchases in the future, so will continue to offer 3p worth of points for every £1 spent at Boots."

Reena Sewraz, Retail Editor for consumer champion Which? said Boots is targeting the changes at "people who are likely to be struggling during the cost of living crisis".

Market research firm Kantar found customers have been choosing own-label lines over branded ones amid the crisis.

Boots is the latest retailer to respond to this trend, over the last four months, Morrisons, Waitrose and Sainsbury's invested millions of pounds in cutting prices across their own-brand ranges.

The Advantage Card changes could also be part of a bid to stay ahead of competitors.

“Consumers are faced with a vast array of reward and loyalty schemes - some offering better value than others. The best could offer significant savings at a time when we are all trying to make our money go further - so it’s worth taking time to consider how what’s on offer can help you save on the items you buy regularly," Ms Sewraz said.

Will customers' current points balance still have the same value?

Points accrued until May will not change in monetary value, Boots said.

What will happen to the current 10% student discount?

Students will continue to receive a 10% discount storewide. For Boots branded products, they will also receive an extra 10% off too.

How do customers access the 10% discount on own-brand products?

When shopping online, the discount will be applied at the basket, if your Advantage Card is linked to your online account.

When shopping in-store, the discount will be applied when you present your Advantage Card at the till.