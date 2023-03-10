Gary Lineker to 'step back' from hosting Match of the Day, BBC confirms

Former footballer Gary Lineker will "step back" from presenting BBC's Match of the Day after sparking controversy with a tweet accusing the home secretary of using Nazi-like language.

He will "step back" from the programme until there is "an agreed and clear position on his use of social media", the BBC said in a statement on Friday.

It comes as the presenter has been embroiled in a row over impartiality after comparing the language used to launch a new government asylum policy with 1930s Germany.

In a statement the broadcaster said on Friday: “The BBC has been in extensive discussions with Gary and his team in recent days. We have said that we consider his recent social media activity to be a breach of our guidelines.

“The BBC has decided that he will step back from presenting Match of the Day until we’ve got an agreed and clear position on his use of social media.

“When it comes to leading our football and sports coverage, Gary is second to none.

"We have never said that Gary should be an opinion free zone, or that he can’t have a view on issues that matter to him, but we have said that he should keep well away from taking sides on party political issues or political controversies.”

Pundit and former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has said he will not be appearing on Match of the Day on Saturday in “solidarity” with Lineker.

It is not yet clear who will stand in for him during Saturday’s edition of Match Of The Day.

Gary Lineker was asked by reporters if he regretted his tweet, responding “no” and asked if he stood by it he said “course”

The row was sparked by his response on Twitter to a Home Office video in which Home Secretary Suella Braverman unveiled the government’s plans to stop migrants crossing the Channel on small boats.

The ex-England striker wrote: “There is no huge influx. We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries.

“This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the ’30s.”

He has since faced criticism from Downing Street, Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer and Ms Braverman, who accused him of “diminishing the unspeakable tragedy” of the Holocaust.

However, support has come from media figures including Piers Morgan and Sky News commentator Adam Boulton.

Lineker tweeted on Thursday to say that he was “very much looking forward” to presenting Match Of The Day on Saturday.

He previously told reporters outside his London home that he stood by his criticism of the immigration policy and did not fear suspension by the BBC.

