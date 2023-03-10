More yellow weather warnings in place for snow and ice across parts of Scotland

More yellow weather warnings for snow and ice are in place across Scotland on Friday as the country experienced some of the coldest March temperatures for 13 years this week.

A warning for snow and ice is in place for most of northern and eastern Scotland, as well as the central belt.

A further yellow warning is in place for southern Scotland across Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders.

Warnings for snow and ice are also in place through the weekend until Sunday for much of Scotland except for the western Highlands.

The temperature dropped to minus 16C at Altnaharra in the Highlands on Wednesday night, making it the coldest night of 2023 so far, the Met Office said.

It also marked the lowest minimum temperature recorded in the UK in the month of March since 2010, when Braemar in Aberdeenshire dropped to minus 18.6C.

Some schools were closed on Thursday in Aberdeenshire as a result of heavy snow in the area, however Aberdeenshire Council said on Thursday evening there were no planned closures for Friday.

The snow comes as part of Storm Larissa, which has also brought 50mph winds and up to 40cm of snow in some parts of the country.

Amber weather warnings are in place in Yorkshire and North Wales, which is set to cause significant disruption.