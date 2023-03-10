Oscars 2023: Who should win and who will win?

Play Brightcove video

An incredible 14 nominations have been racked up by actors and films from both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. Nina Nannar has the latest

It can be quite easy to get some of these Oscar predictions wrong this year (I would say that wouldn’t I?)

The film awards handed out this year so far have been shared among a number of contenders. Though in fairness, Everything Everywhere All At Once has built up some momentum at the individual guild awards in recent days.

But here’s what I think will win in a few of the categories, in a race that could offer some surprises this year...

Best Film

Oscars organisers hope big budget hits like Top Gun Maverick will halt dwindling TV audiences. Credit: Credit: Paramount Pictures/YouTube

The Oscars Academy must have breathed a sigh of relief when voters put the Avatar and Top Gun sequels in the ten best films list. They are box office smashes with a broad appeal, so good for the audience figures of the Oscars award show.

However, they have little chance of winning.

Will win: Everything Everywhere All At Once

My personal choice: The Banshees of Inisherin

Colin Farrell is nominated for Best Actor in a leading role for his part in The Banshees of Inisherin.

Best Actor

This is such a close race with some wonderful performances in it, so it's great to see Paul Mescal in this. But…

Will win: Austin Butler (the Academy voters will have loved his Elvis performance)

My personal choice: Paul Mescal

Bill Nighy, Brendan Fraser, Paul Mescal and Austin Butler are also nominated for Best Actor. Credit: PA

Best Actress

I thought Andrea Riseborough was fantastic in To Leslie, however controversial her nomination proved to be. But there is no chance of her winning.

Andrea Riseborough was nominated for Best Actress for her role in To Leslie. Credit: PA

I was personally staggered not to see Danielle Deadwyler in this list for her astonishing performance in Till. But…

Will Win: Michelle Yeo - she’s hugely popular and it’s her turn!

My personal choice: Cate Blanchett

Michelle Yeoh, Ana De Arms, Michelle Williams and Cate Blanchett have all been nominated for Best Actress in a leading role. Credit: PA/AP

Best Supporting Actor

Another strong list of nominees but for me there is one standout performance.

Will win: Barry Keoghan

My personal choice: Barry Keoghan

Barry Keoghan alongside Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin. Credit: PA

Best Supporting Actress

Gosh this is a tough one to call. But in the end I think the Academy will go with someone who has been in the business for a while and deserves recognition.

Will Win: Jamie Lee Curtis

My personal choice: Kerry Condon

Angela Bassett has been nominated for Best Supporting Actress after featuring in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Credit: AP

Best Director

There is such a lot of love and respect for The Fabelmans director Steven Spielberg but I don’t think this will be enough to net him his third best director Oscar.

Will win: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

My personal choice: Martin McDonagh

Ruben Östlund and Triangle of Sadness, Todd Field for Tar, Steven Spielberg and The Fablemans, Martin McDonagh and The Banshees of Inisherin Credit: PA/AP

Best International Feature Film

Such a strong list of contenders. It’s been great to see the German language film All Quiet On The Western Front do so well and I do think it will triumph here as well.

Nina Nanar interviews The Quiet Girl Actress Catherine Clinch. Credit: ITV News

Will Win: All Quiet On The Western Front

My personal choice: The Quiet Girl - quite simply my favourite film of the year.

The actual winners will be revealed this weekend.

