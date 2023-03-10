Oscars 2023: Who should win and who will win?
An incredible 14 nominations have been racked up by actors and films from both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. Nina Nannar has the latest
It can be quite easy to get some of these Oscar predictions wrong this year (I would say that wouldn’t I?)
The film awards handed out this year so far have been shared among a number of contenders. Though in fairness, Everything Everywhere All At Once has built up some momentum at the individual guild awards in recent days.
But here’s what I think will win in a few of the categories, in a race that could offer some surprises this year...
Best Film
The Oscars Academy must have breathed a sigh of relief when voters put the Avatar and Top Gun sequels in the ten best films list. They are box office smashes with a broad appeal, so good for the audience figures of the Oscars award show.
However, they have little chance of winning.
Will win: Everything Everywhere All At Once
My personal choice: The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Actor
This is such a close race with some wonderful performances in it, so it's great to see Paul Mescal in this. But…
Will win: Austin Butler (the Academy voters will have loved his Elvis performance)
My personal choice: Paul Mescal
Best Actress
I thought Andrea Riseborough was fantastic in To Leslie, however controversial her nomination proved to be. But there is no chance of her winning.
I was personally staggered not to see Danielle Deadwyler in this list for her astonishing performance in Till. But…
Will Win: Michelle Yeo - she’s hugely popular and it’s her turn!
My personal choice: Cate Blanchett
Best Supporting Actor
Another strong list of nominees but for me there is one standout performance.
Will win: Barry Keoghan
My personal choice: Barry Keoghan
Best Supporting Actress
Gosh this is a tough one to call. But in the end I think the Academy will go with someone who has been in the business for a while and deserves recognition.
Will Win: Jamie Lee Curtis
My personal choice: Kerry Condon
Best Director
There is such a lot of love and respect for The Fabelmans director Steven Spielberg but I don’t think this will be enough to net him his third best director Oscar.
Will win: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
My personal choice: Martin McDonagh
Best International Feature Film
Such a strong list of contenders. It’s been great to see the German language film All Quiet On The Western Front do so well and I do think it will triumph here as well.
Will Win: All Quiet On The Western Front
My personal choice: The Quiet Girl - quite simply my favourite film of the year.
The actual winners will be revealed this weekend.
Listen to Unscripted - our arts and entertainment podcast