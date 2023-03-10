Former Boyzone star Ronan Keating has become a grandfather after his son Jack announced the arrival of a baby girl.

Jack Keating, who starred on ITV's Love Island last summer, announced the news with a black and white photo on his Instagram profile on Thursday night.

"Welcome to the world my little [princess]," the 23-year-old wrote, alongside a picture of him cradling his new arrival.

Ronan, 46, commented on the post, writing "little cutie" along with a heart emoji.

Jack's mother Yvonne Connelly, 49, also wrote a message on the Instagram post, penning: "I miss her so much already."

His stepmother Storm, who has been married to Ronan since 2015, commented three heart emojis.

Jack's fellow Love Island stars also congratulated him on his new arrival, including Luca Bish and finalist Paige Thorn.

The baby's arrival comes weeks after the stars of the 2019 series of Love Island, Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury, celebrated the birth of their baby girl, Bambi.

