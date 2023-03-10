Several people have been killed in a shooting at a Jehovah's Witness meeting hall in the north German city of Hamburg, police have said, as politicians denounce the deadly attack.

Police declined to confirm how many people had been killed but said the gunman was thought to be among the dead, as they focused their investigation on the motive for the attack.

“We only know that several people died here; several people are wounded, they were taken to hospitals,” police spokesperson Holger Vehren said of the shooting in the Gross Borstel district of Germany’s second-biggest city.

The scene of the shooting was the Jehovah’s Witnesses’ Kingdom Hall, a modern three-story building next to an auto repair shop.

Police officers arrived at the scene to find several people seriously injured and some dead

Mr Vehren said police were alerted to the shooting at around 9:15 p.m. and were on the scene quickly.

He said that after officers arrived and found people with apparent gunshot wounds on the ground floor, they heard a shot from an upper floor and found a fatally injured person upstairs who may have been a shooter. He said police did not have to use their firearms.

Through the night, forensic investigators in protective white suits could be seen walking through the building continuing their work.

Student Laura Bauch, who lives nearby, said “there were about four periods of shooting,” German news agency dpa reported.

Investigators stand outside a building used by Jehovah's Witnesses in Hamburg. Credit: Steven Hutchings/Tnn/dpa via AP

“There were always several shots in these periods, roughly at intervals of 20 seconds to a minute,” she added.

She said she looked out her window and saw a person running from the ground floor to the second floor of the Jehovah’s Witnesses hall.

Gregor Miesbach, who lives within sight of the building, told German television news agency NonstopNews that he heard at least 25 shots. After police arrived, one last shot followed about five minutes later, he said.

His video, posted online by Bild newspaper, showed a person firing multiple shots into the building through a first floor window before the lights inside the room went out.

Hamburg Mayor Peter Tschentscher tweeted that the news was “shocking” and offered his sympathy to the victims’ relatives.

Jehovah’s Witnesses are part of an international church, founded in the United States in the 19th century and headquartered in Warwick, New York. It claims a worldwide membership of about 8.7 million, with about 170,000 in Germany.

Members are known for their evangelistic efforts that include knocking on doors and distributing literature in public squares.

The denomination’s distinctive practices include a refusal to bear arms, receive blood transfusions, salute a national flag or participate in secular government.

Germany has been shaken by a number of shootings in recent years, including a gunman with suspected far-right connections killing nine people, before killing himself and his mother, in Hanau in February 2020.

