This is the Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.In Chris's absence, Lizzie speaks to Channel 7's Europe Bureau Chief, Hugh Whitfeld. The pair discuss all the latest from across the pond, the decision behind Archie and Lilibet's new titles, Harry and Meghan's Frogmore eviction and the upcoming Coronation.

