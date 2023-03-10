Who might take over from Gary Lineker in the Match Of The Day hot-seat?

Gary Lineker will step back from presenting Match Of The Day until he and the BBC have an “agreed and clear position on his use of social media”, the broadcaster said.

Lineker had sparked controversy with a tweet accusing the home secretary of using Nazi-like language in her new immigration policy.

Here, ITV News looks at who could step in to the hot-seat. Jermaine Jenas The former Nottingham Forest, Newcastle and England midfielder is mainly used either as a studio guest or as a pundit alongside a commentator by BBC Sport, but Jenas has demonstrated his presenting skills on The One Show. He was also chosen by Fifa to host the draw for the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar.

Gabby Logan Former gymnast Logan has presented MOTD in Lineker’s absence on many occasions in the past, while she also fronted the BBC’s coverage as the Lionesses stormed to glory in last year’s Women’s Euro. She has also been involved in the BBC’s coverage of Six Nations rugby, and the last four summer Olympic Games. Mark Chapman “Chappers” is the regular presenter of Match Of The Day 2, which shows highlights of Premier League action on Sunday evenings. He is also a key part of the BBC’s coverage of football on radio, presenting Sports Report on 5 Live and the Monday Night Club on the same channel.

Who have said they won't appear on Match of the Day on Saturday?

Ian Wright

Pundit and former Arsenal striker Ian Wright tweeted: "Everybody knows what Match of the Day means to me, but I’ve told the BBC I won’t be doing it tomorrow. Solidarity."

Ian Wright has said he will not appear on MOTD on Saturday.

Alan Shearer

Pundit and former Newcastle striker Alan Shearer said: "I have informed the BBC that I won’t be appearing on MOTD tomorrow night."

Alex Scott Former Lionesses star and presenter Alex Scott was among the frontrunners tipped to take Lineker's place. However, she tweeted the words "FYI" (for your information) with a gif saying "nah, not me" - suggesting she would decline the offer. It is not known whether Scott's tweet was referring to the MOTD fallout.

What are the main features of the "stop the boats" plan that Lineker derided?

There will be a duty placed on the home secretary to detain anyone who arrives in the UK illegally, except the seriously ill and children

It will no longer be possible for people who enter the UK illegally to claim asylum

Anyone who crosses the English Channel to enter Great Britain will be deported, either to a safe third country, Rwanda - with which the government has signed an asylum deal - or back to their home nation if it is not dangerous. Only those too ill to fly, people under 18 or migrants at serious risk of irreversible harm if they are deported will avoid relocation

Those who do enter illegally will be banned from ever returning

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know