Tonight's Match of the Day show is set to look very different from normal, following a day of BBC programming disruption, ITV News' Vincent McAviney reports

A very short Match of the Day episode aired on Saturday night without its presenter, as the BBC told Gary Lineker to 'step back' from the show.

His removal from the football programme, which usually runs from 10.20pm to 11.40pm, sparked a mass boycott from players, presenters and pundits.

Ahead of tonight's episode the BBC's continuity announcer said: "We're sorry that we're unable to show our normal Match Of The Day, including commentary tonight but here is the best action from today's Premier League matches."

The programme then showed a compilation of the highlights Saturdays Premier League games.

The BBC pulled the former professional footballer off the show following controversy over him criticising the government's migration policy.

Lineker, 62, became embroiled in a row over impartiality after comparing the language used to launch a new Government asylum seeker policy with 1930s Germany on Twitter.

As a furore erupted, Lineker said he stood by his tweets, and added that he was looking forward to presenting MOTD on Saturday night.

Gary Lineker did not answer questions from reporters as he left his home on Saturday morning

Current BBC guidelines state staff need to follow editorial guidelines and editorial oversight on social media in the same way as when doing content.

However questions remained on Saturday morning over how the rules apply to Lineker is a freelance broadcaster for the BBC, not a permanent member of staff, and, as a sports show presenter, is not responsible for news or political content.

In a statement, the BBC said it had decided Lineker should step back until there was a 'clear and agreed' position on his use of social media.

This sparked huge support for Lineker from his fellow stars

On Friday, a joint statement from Match Of The Day commentators, including Steve Wilson, Conor McNamara, Robyn Rowen and Steven Wyeth, said they did “not feel it would be appropriate to take part in the programme” given the current circumstances.

MOTD regulars Ian Wright and Alan Shearer also said they would not appear on the show in solidarity with Lineker.

Before the BBC announcement, former Manchester City defender Micah Richards and ex-footballer Jermaine Jenas – who were both not due to appear this weekend on MOTD – also backed their fellow pundits.

Then, on Saturday morning, the Professional Footballers’ Association confirmed it was supporting players who planned to refuse post-match interviews with MOTD.

In a previous statement, the BBC confirmed the show would go on air with no presenters, saying MOTD would instead “focus on match action without studio presentation or punditry” saying it understood the position of its presenters.

Speaking on Saturday evening, the BBC's Director General BBC called Gary Lineker the “best” sports broadcaster in the world, and said people should be “fighting for” an impartial BBC.He told BBC News: “Let’s be clear – we’ve got the best sports broadcaster in the world. We want to make sure that he can come back on air, we work together to make that happen and everyone wants to see a reasonable solution to this.”

On impartiality, he went on: “We should be fighting for this in this world, calmly, rationally fighting for a BBC that really actually champions free speech.”

