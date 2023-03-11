King Charles has been gifted a new horse by The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

Noble is a 7-year-old, 16.2 hands high, black mare and is currently settling into life at The Royal Mews in Windsor,

His Majesty was pleased to meet his new steed for the first time at The Royal Mews earlier this week.

The RCMP are known for their world-famous Musical Ride – a showcase of their cavalry’s equestrian skills – and have a long association with The Royal Family.

The ‘Mounties’ were famously part The Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953 and went on to present Her Late Majesty with eight horses throughout her reign.

The first of these was Burmese, in 1969, who Queen Elizabeth II rode at Trooping the Colour for 18 years.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police taking part in the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II Credit: PA

Four 'Mounties' took part in Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral procession in September 2022. They all rode horses the RCMP had gifted to The Queen.

Noble toured with the RCMP’s Musical Ride in 2022, where she was praised for her superior physical and athletic ability, as well as her composed personality.

Having demonstrated her potential during the tour with the Musical Ride, participating in 90 public performances at 50 different locations in Canada, Noble was selected as the ideal horse for His Majesty.

Her calm demeanour means she is able to thrive in the sometimes raucous atmosphere of Royal public events.

Noble was bred and trained in Canada as part of the RCMP breeding programme in Pakenham, Ontario.

She received her aptly aristocratic name through the RCMP’s annual ‘Name the Foal’ contest.

