Watch the Oscar-nominated song and dance spectacular that has become a viral hit. ITV News arts editor Nina Nannar reports on the global phenomenon that is 'Naatu Naatu'

For a country where music and dance are intrinsic to its vast film industry, and which has rarely featured at the Oscars, this is a significant moment.

'Naatu Naatu' is the first song from an Indian film to get an Oscar nomination. For the prolific lyricist whose already picked up a Golden Globe for the song, it's best original song Academy Awards nomination is overwhelming.

Lyricist Chandrabose spoke to ITV News about the song which - thanks to a catchy hook and an energetic dance routine - has quickly become a viral social media hit.

'Naatu Naatu' means 'dance dance', and comes from the Telegu-language action-drama epic RRR, directed by top Indian filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli.

Director S. S. Rajamouli accepts the award for best foreign language film for "RRR" at the Critics Choice awards in LA in January. Credit: AP

Rolling Stone described the film's 'Desi Naach' dance sequence as "like a Gene Kelly number dialled up to superhuman levels.""Proudest moment, greatest moment, happiest moment of my life," Chandrabose said of the nomination for the song.The film is set in Colonial India, and the scene in which the track features was meant to be filmed in Hyderabad.But post-pandemic difficulties in bringing Western-appearing actors to the country to play the British brought the team to Ukraine and the presidenial palace in Kyiv, just months before the Russia's invasion.

Actor Ram Charan, who stars in the film and features in its lauded 'Naatu Naatu' sequence alongside co-star N.T. Rama, thanked Ukrainian president Volomymyr Zelenskyy for welcoming the crew to the country even as it stood on the brink of war.

He said: "People are so lovely and the president was so graceful to offer us his palace to shoot. I hope you see the light at the end of the tunnel very soon."

The song, and its high energy choreography have proved hugely popular on social media, helping the film's profile, and making Naatu Naatu a crossover hit.

Naatu Naatu isn ominated in the best original song category at the Oscars, which will be broadcast live from 12am GMT on Monday, 13 March.