Actor James Martin's journey from working in Starbucks to Oscar nomination

ITV News' Entertainment Editor Nina Nannar chats to 'An Irish Goodbye' actor James Martin ahead of the Oscars

James Martin is the star of 'An Irish Goodbye', a short film about the reunion of two brothers, which has now bagged a nomination at the Oscars.

But just a few months before, the 30-year-old actor was serving coffees in an Irish Starbucks.

Now Martin is having a great time in Hollywood where he showed off another of his talents at an Irish bar in Los Angeles.

Martin, who plays Lorcan in 'An Irish Goodbye', took to the stage in O'Brien's and played alongside a guitarist to The Pogue's famous hit 'Dirty Old Town'.

The 30-year-old actor who has Down's Syndrome, was given a rapturous reception as he played a harmonica solo.

The bar posted on Twitter to say it was 'honoured' to have the cast of the film in the pub.

Martin is proud to represent people with Down's Syndrome and told ITV News: "I always tell people, never judge a book by its cover, we're all human beings we know how to act."

'An Irish Goodbye' follows two estranged brothers who come together after their mother's death to fulfil her bucket list.

It picked up the British short film gong at the Baftas last month. After scooping the prize he took it back to the drama group where he started.

The film has also been nominated in the best short film category at the 95th Academy Awards, which will take place on Martin's 31st birthday on 12 March.

