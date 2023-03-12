Several English and Irish filmmakers picked up awards at this year's Oscars in Hollywood.

Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud - both from the UK - won Best Animated Short for their adaptation of Mackesy's book, The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.

The pair made reference to the UK in their acceptance speech.

“I know the protocol is to say thank you a lot, but I’m British, so instead I’ll say sorry,” Freud said.

Charlie Mackesy - who wrote the book the animated film is based on - added that, on a recent visit to the UK a neighbour had told him that making a film takes courage.

The Apple TV production follows the friendship of a boy, a mole, a fox and a horse travelling together in the boy’s search for home. It stars Tom Hollander as The Mole, Idris Elba as The Fox, Gabriel Byrne as The Horse and newcomer Jude Coward Nicoll as The Boy. The 2019 book, which was based on illustrations Mackesy shared on Instagram, has sold more than 8 million copies worldwide since it was first published.

British cinematographer James Friend won an Oscar for his work on All Quiet on the Western Front (pictured). Credit: AP

James Friend is another filmmaker from the British Isles who picked up an award in the Hollywood ceremony. He won Best Cinematography for his work on First World War film All Quiet on the Western Front. The film also picked up several other awards, including Best Original Score.

Representing Gloucestershire on the list of winners is Tom Berkley, who won Best Live Action Short Film alongside Belfast native Ross White for their film An Irish Goodbye. The film follows the story of two estranged brothers who reunite after their mother's death.

The lead actor, James Martin, has Down's Syndrome. He resumed his day job at Starbuck's even after the film was nominated for an Oscar. Berkley and White used part of their acceptance speech to get the crowd to sing happy birthday to Martin, who turned 31 on the night.

One of several Irish nominees, Richie Baneham won the Best Visual Effects award alongside his Avatar: The Way of the Water team.

A full list of English and Irish winners: