Stars have begun to arrive for the 95th Academy Awards, the biggest night in the show business calendar.

Famous faces including Florence Pugh, Brendan Fraser, Angela Bassett all descended on the event’s carpet which, in a departure from previous years, is the colour of champagne.

Here PA takes a look at the elegant black outfits, neutral tones and dramatic trains dominating the carpet so far:

Brendan Fraser arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Angela Bassett arrives at the Oscars Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Kerry Condon arrives at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles Credit: Ashley Landis/AP

Rihanna arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles Credit: Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Colin Farrell, left, and his son Henry Tadeusz arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles Credit: AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Brendan Gleeson arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles Credit: AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Jessie Buckley arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles Credit: AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Lady Gaga arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles Credit: Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Thomas Kail, left, and Michelle Williams arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles Credit: AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Keith Urban, left, and Nicole Kidman arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles Credit: AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Emily Blunt arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles Credit: Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Deanne Bray, left, and Troy Kotsur signs ‘I love you’ as they arrive Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Ana de Armas at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles Credit: Ashley Landis/AP

Lenny Kravitz arrives at the Oscars Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Jamie Lee Curtis arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Riz Ahmed arrives at the Oscars Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

James Hong arrives at the Dolby Theatre Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Nicole Kimpel, left, and Antonio Banderas arrive at the Oscars Credit: Ashley Landis/AP

Marlee Matlin, signs ‘I love you’ as she arrives at the Oscars in Los Angeles Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Ram Charan arrives at the Oscars Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Malala Yousafzai arrives at the Oscars Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP