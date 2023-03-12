Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis and An Irish Goodbye among winners at the Oscars

Actors Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis and the film An Irish Goodbye are among the first winners at this year's Oscars.

Ke Huy Quan won Best Supporting Actor for his role in Everything Everywhere all at Once. He is only the second actor of Asian heritage to win the award. In an emotional speech, the 51-year-old Vietnam-born actor thanked his mother and spoke about his family's journey as former Vietnam War refugees.

"My journey started on a boat. I spent a year in a refugee camp and somehow I ended up here on Hollywood’s biggest stage," he said.

"They say stories like this only happen in the movies. I can’t believe this is happening to me. This is the American dream.", he added.

Jamie Lee Curtis won Best Supporting Actress for her role in the same film, which has been a big winner throughout this year's awards season.

English and Irish filmmakers have also picked up Academy Award. Tom Berkeley, from Gloucester and Ross White, from Belfast, won in the Best Live Action Short Film category for their film An Irish Goodbye. The film follows the story of two estranged brothers who reunite after their mother's death.

The pair used part of their speech to get the Hollywood crowd to sing happy birthday to James Martin, who plays Lorcan in the film.

British cinematographer and London Film School graduate James Friend picked up the award for Best Cinematography for his work on First World War epic All Quiet On the Western front.

Also taking home an Oscars trophy is Mexican director Guillermo del Toro. The 58-year-old won Best Animated Feature for his Netflix film Pinocchio. It is the third Oscar he has won in his career.

Navalny - a film about jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny - won Best Documentary. Mr Navalny's wife Yulia Navalnaya was in attendance, and went up on stage to accept the award.

"My husband is in prison just for telling the truth", she said.

"Alexei, I’m dreaming of the day when you will be free and our country will be free."