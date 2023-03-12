After a mild Sunday, the country will plunge back to icy temperatures and be lashed with sleet and rain.

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for large areas of the nation, with people being warned they may face travel disruption.

The refreshed warning comes into force on Monday at 5pm, with heavy downpours expected to cover Britain until late Tuesday morning.

Rain, sleet and snow have been forecasted for the north of England into Scotland, across an area spanning from North Wales, Stoke-On Trent and Sheffield, up to north of Glasgow.

The Met Office issues yellow weather warnings as snow and ice is forecast to cover large areas of the UK on Monday night through to Tuesday morning

The deluge is expected to be followed by ice, which is likely to impact travel.

The highlands of Scotland are to get overnight snow showers.

People have been warned, of injuries and accidents as the icy conditions are likely to lead to slippery and unsafe surfaces, on untreated roads, cycle routes and pavements.Commuters have also been warned some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

Many parts of the UK shivered through a freezing weekend, temperatures plunged to as low as minus 15.7C in Altnaharra in northern Scotland on Saturday.

Slaitwaite in the snow Credit: Rod Iveson

The highest temperature of 12.C was recorded at St Marys Airport on the Isles of Scilly, south west of Cornwall.

The Met Office had yellow warnings in place covering large swathes of the country after Storm Larisa battered parts of the UK with gales and blizzards.

Drivers were urged to get behind the wheel only if necessary, with some motorists left stranded due to heavy snowfall.

In north Wales two hill-walking families had to be rescued after they were caught in poor weather on Saturday.

