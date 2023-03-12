Silicon Valley Bank collapsed on Friday.

Though it is based in the US, the bank does have a UK branch which is also insolvent, and this is being treated “as a high priority” by the Westminster.

So much so that Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt will be meeting with the Bank of England chief on Monday to discuss the crash.

Banks are now scrambling to put in takeover bids for the UK side of Silicon Valley Bank, according to reports.

But who are Silicon Valley Bank, why did it crash and what happens next as the biggest U.S. lender fails, since the 2008 global financial crisis?

Who are Silicon Valley Bank?

The section of the bank's website dedicated to its UK arm describes SVB as the "go-to banking partner" for founders, entrepreneurs and investors in the "innovation economy".

Mostly SVB, which was set up in Santa Clara, California, served technology workers and venture capital-backed companies, including some of the industry's best-known brands.The bank's first branch to open outside the US is in Shoreditch, London.

Why did Silicon Valley Bank collapse?

Over in America, Silicon Valley Bank was hit hard as stocks in technology fell in value over the last year. This, teamed with the Federal Reserve's aggressive plan to increase interest rates to combat inflation caused the bank to crash?

The bank bought billions of dollars worth of bonds over the past couple of years, using customers' deposits - as a bank normally would.

This is usually a safe thing to do. But the value of those investments fell because they paid lower interest rates than what a comparable bond would pay if issued in today's higher interest rate environment.

Typically that's not an issue, because banks hold onto those for a long time — unless they have to sell them in an emergency.

But Silicon Valley's customers were largely start-ups and other tech-centric companies - and they started needing over the past year.

The companies struggled to get extra funding so customers started withdrawing their Silicon Valley deposits.

This meant the bank had to start selling its own assets to meet customer withdrawal requests.

Because Silicon Valley customers were mostly the rich and businesses, they were likely more fearful of a bank failure since their deposits were over $250,000, which is the government-imposed limit on deposit insurance.

That required selling typically safe bonds at a loss, and those losses added up to the point that Silicon Valley Bank became effectively insolvent.

The bank tried to raise additional capital through outside investors, but was unable to find them.

Silicon Valley was brought down by a run on the bank.

Bank regulators had no other choice but to seize Silicon Valley Bank's assets to protect the assets and deposits still remaining at the bank.

What happens next?

There are two large problems remaining with Silicon Valley Bank, but both could lead to further issues if not resolved quickly.

The most immediate problem is Silicon Valley Bank's large deposits, as any over $250,000, is not insured by the Federal Reserve.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said insured deposits would be available on Monday morning.

However the vast majority of Silicon Valley Bank's deposits were uninsured, a unique characteristic of the bank due to its customers being largely start-ups and wealthy tech workers.

At the moment, all of that money can't be accessed and likely will have to be released in an orderly process.

But many businesses cannot wait weeks to get access to funds to meet payroll and office expenses. It could lead to furloughs or layoffs.

Two, there's no buyer of Silicon Valley Bank.

Typically bank regulators look for a stronger bank to take on the assets of a failing bank, but in this case, another bank hasn't stepped forward.

A bank buying Silicon Valley Bank could go a long way to resolving some of the problems tied with the money that start-ups can't get to right now.

What about in the UK?

The Government leapt to action this morning as is said it recognised Silicon Valley Bank UK’s (SVBUK) failure “could have a significant impact on the liquidity of the tech ecosystem”.

On SCBUK's website the bank announced it would be put into insolvency from Sunday evening, barring any intervening event.

In a statement on the banks website it said: "We are determined to work on the behalf of our clients and are proud of our employees in their engagement with you.

"If clients have any questions please get in touch with us and we will try our best to answer any and all of your queries."

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves urges the government to act urgently to protect the UK start-up sector before the markets open on Monday

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will hold talks with the Bank of England chief in response to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank UK.

Banking giants HSBC and JP Morgan were among several parties exploring buying the bank’s British operations, Sky News reported. Both declined to comment.

Oaknorth Bank, a business lender founded by former Tory donor Rishi Khosla, was also in takeover talks, the PA news agency understands.

There was also interest from The Bank of London and Abu Dhabi state-backed investment vehicle ADQ, according to Sky.

Discussions were understood to be going on into the evening as officials scrambled to find a buyer before the insolvency deadline.

Mr Hunt warned the tech and science sectors were at “serious risk”, but said there was is no risk to the UK’s financial system as a whole.

