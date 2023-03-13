An upgrade of the artificial intelligence that powers ChatGPT will reportedly be able to turn text into video and could be unveiled as soon as this week.

GPT-4, the next large-language model in OpenAI's GPT-series after GPT-3.5, could potentially generate images, sounds and video from text requests.

"We will introduce GPT-4 next week, there we will have multimodal models that will offer completely different possibilities – for example, videos," Andreas Braun, chief technology officer for Microsoft in Germany, was quoted by German publication Heise as saying last Thursday.

ChatGPT is a form of generative AI which has come to prominence in recent months after a version of it was released to the public last year.

The chatbot model, programmed using a machine learning technique called Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback, has been trained on a massive amount of text data from the internet to enable it to do this.

It can mimic dialogue, respond to questions, acknowledge mistakes, reject inappropriate requests and push back against flawed premises.

The chatbot can be used for a range of purposes, including digital marketing and online content creation.

