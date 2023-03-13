China criticises AUKUS defence pact as Communist Party conference ends

The Chinese government has described the AUKUS deal as a threat to regional peace and security.

It accused Australia of blindly following the United States and signing a deal which effectively gives Washington a base in its country.

The submarine pact has been labelled a "clique confrontation" against China and is said to pose a nuclear proliferation risk to the Asia Pacific.

The deal was agreed just hours after the Chinese Communist Party concluded its annual gathering in Beijing.

During the meeting, President Xi Jinping made a rare direct attack on the United States, accusing Washington of the "encirclement, suppression and containment" of China.

The AUKUS agreement is viewed as further evidence of the US seeking hegemony.

In his closing speech at this year's political gathering in Beijing, President Xi hailed China's role in the world. He said the nation was standing up, getting rich and becoming stronger.

Maintaining party unity, economic growth and national security will be the main priorities of this new era with President Xi firmly in charge.

The AUKUS defence alliance will see the UK, United States and Australia cooperate on a nuclear submarine programme. Credit: AP

The Chinese Commander in Chief also used his final address to re-state his target of re-unification with Taiwan.

President Xi said the Chinese army would form a "Great Wall of Steel" to protect the country's sovereignty.

Every Chinese leader since Mao Zedong has set reunification with Taiwan as a Communist Party target, but President Xi has established the power and military to make it happen.

China stands at a critical point in its relations with the West, where defence deals designed to act as a deterrent are read as a threat.

